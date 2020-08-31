Ryan Reynolds and Jason Bateman ‘life change’

Mitch (Ryan reynolds) and Dave (Jason bateman) were inseparable friends of children and adolescents, but over the years, they have grown apart. Dave is a lawyer hooked on work, he has married and has three children, but Mitch is still single, a boy man who works sometimes and has never been tied to anything or anyone. Mitch thinks Dave has it all: a gorgeous wife named Jamie (Leslie mann), adore children, and a high-paying job at a prestigious law firm. Dave believes that living like Mitch, without stress or pressure, without obligations, is a true dream come true. After sharing a notorious drunkenness, Mitch and Dave’s worlds are turned upside down as they wake up in each other’s bodies and lose their roles in a big way.

The chemistry of Jason Bateman and Ryan Reynolds

Before making a parenthesis, with the film Judge (2014), in a filmography full of comedies such as Too deep (1998), starring Joaquin Phoenix, or Shanghai rebels (2003), with Jackie Chan and Owen Wilson, David dobkin took to the big screen The Change. In addition to directing, the American director also served as producer in this crazy story with a point of magic.

The cast of The Change was led by Jason Bateman and Ryan Reynolds, who met for the second time in the same job, since they shot Hot aces (2007), then with Bateman in a practically testimonial role. It will not be the last feature film in which they share the limelight, since in 2021 it is scheduled to see the light Clue (2021), directed by James bobin.

The Change-Up. USA, 2011. Comedy. 112 min. Dir .: David Dobkin. Int .: Jason Bateman, Ryan Reynolds, Olivia Wilde, Alan Arkin, Leslie Mann, Mircea Monroe, Gregory Itzin, Ned Schmidtke, Ming Lo.

