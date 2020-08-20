‘Rusty’, the new chapter of ‘Criminal Minds’ comes to Four

A criminal who changes his physical appearance and modus operandi every time he stalks a new victim: it is The Chameleon, a ruthless and elusive serial killer Who the federal analysts will try to catch. It will be in the 15th and final season of Criminal minds.

After more than 300 episodes and with this last mission, Criminal minds will put the finishing touch to his career, positioning himself as one of the longest-lived North American fictions. Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler y Adam Rodriguez make up the artistic team of this procedural created by Erica Messer, nominated three times for the Emmy and distinguished with 8 ASCAP Awards.

Chapter 321: Rusty

A new case will lead the members of the Behavior Analysis Unit to travel to Denver. Once there, the expert FBI analysts will investigate in situ various crimes. However, Emily Prentiss she is forced to evaluate her relationship with the special agent Andrew Mendoza.

At the end of the premiere chapter, four deliveries are replenished more from previous seasons: Broken Wing, Surface Tension, The Sandman and A nice mess.

One of the last characters to arrive

Relentless and misogynistic – that’s right Everett Lynch, a dangerous serial killer whom the FBI analysts will try to capture. Nicknamed El Camaleón for his unique modus operandi, he is characterized by changing his physical appearance every time he tries to gain the trust of a victim, all of them women whom he robs and later kills. The actor Michael Mosley (Ozark, Castle) will play this cruel serial killer, who will become the antagonist and the great obsession of David Rossi, about to retire, in the 15th season of Criminal minds.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.