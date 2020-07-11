Russell Crowe’s commission to Mark Wahlberg in ‘The Plot’

Seven years after leaving the NYPD for killing a rapist, Billy Taggart (Mark Wahlberg) works as a private detective, especially investigating infidelities. One day the mayor of the city (Russell Crowe), an old acquaintance of his time in the Corps, entrusts him to investigate his wife (Catherine Zeta-Jones), because you suspect that you are being unfaithful. He also wants me to bring him graphic tests as soon as possible, since the mayor is facing reelection.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, a luxury booster

The plot It was the second feature film that Allen Hughes he directed alone, thus distancing himself from his brother Albert again after he also rolled on his own Skimming the evil (2004). Where the brothers did join forces was in the production part of the film, where one of the stars of the cast also collaborated, Mark Wahlberg.

Thanks to this film, Wahlberg coincided for the first time, in the same project, with Russell Crowe. Both led a cast of great Hollywood stars, where he also highlighted the presence of Catherine Zeta-Jones, winner of the Oscar and BAFTA for her role in Chicago (2002).

Broken City. EE.UU., 2013. Thriller. 109 min. Dir.: Allen Hughes. Int.: Mark Wahlberg, Russell Crowe, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jeffrey Wright, Barry Pepper, Kyle Chandler, Justin Chambers, Natalie Martinez.

