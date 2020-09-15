Russell Crowe looks for his children in ‘The Waterbender’

Epic adventure set four years after the battle of Gallipoli in 1915, in Turkey, a country immersed in the middle of the First World War. After losing his heartbroken wife, Australian farmer Connor (Russell Crowe) travels to Istanbul to find out what happened to her three children, all of whom were declared missing in action years ago. During his quest he forges a relationship with a beautiful Turkish woman, Ayshe (Olga Kurylenko), owner of the hotel where you are staying. Clinging to hope and with the help of a Turkish officer, Connor embarks on a journey across the country to try to uncover the truth about his children’s fate.

Oscar winner Russell Crowe’s debut feature

Oscar winner for playing General Máximo Décimo Meridio in Gladiator (2000) and winner of the Golden Globe and BAFTA for his role in An amazing mind (2001). With both interpretations, Russell Crowe achieved glory as an actor, but with The water master It was one more step, because for the first time he tried to succeed as an actor and director. This feature film became his debut as a director, a story that did not impact the public and critics, but that served for Russell Crowe to discover new horizons and show his good work behind the scenes.

In the split of functions, Russell Crowe was also the great protagonist of a cast in which he also held an important place Olga Kurylenko, thus coinciding, both, for the first time in the same project.

The Water Diviner. EE.UU.-Tur.-Australia, 2014. Aventuras. 111 min. Dir.: Russell Crowe. Int.: Russell Crowe, Olga Kurylenko, Jai Courtney, Isabel Lucas, Damon Herriman, Jacqueline McKenzie, Cem Yilmaz, Ryan Corr.

