Royal Television Society Programme Awards Shuts Out Audience Completely Because Of Coronavirus

Britain’s prestigious Royal Television Society Programme Awards is abandoning plans to carry the occasion in entrance of a small viewers of winners and RTS representatives.

Deadline revealed final week that the Grosvenor Home Resort occasion might be live-streamed on-line, with solely an intimate viewers of winners and organizers in attendance due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Now, because the state of affairs has developed, the RTS has determined to close out the viewers utterly, which means winners is not going to rise up on stage to gather their awards. There might be no pink carpet arrivals both.

As an alternative, winners and different observers will be capable to watch the awards on-line. Fleabag, Chernobyl, The Circle, Love Island and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are among the many reveals vying for prizes.

The RTS mentioned: “In gentle of the quickly evolving state of affairs with the COVID-19 we’ve taken the choice that the reside streamed RTS Programme Awards 2020, hosted by Paul Merton, will responsibly and respectfully crown the winners in absentia.”