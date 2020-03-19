Rosie O’Donnell Brings Back Her Show As One-Night-Only Streaming Fundraiser

Rosie O’Donnell and actor/producer Erich Bergen will convey again the Emmy-winning The Rosie O’Donnell Show this Sunday. The particular occasion is a stay, one-night-only streaming fundraiser for The Actors Fund.

Introduced in partnership with Revelations Leisure and Broadway.com, The Rosie O’Donnell Show will probably be accessible at 7 PM on Broadway.com, and also will be livestreamed on Broadway.com’s YouTube channel.

This system will characteristic performances and appearances from stars signing in from their very own houses. Matthew Broderick, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Gloria Estefan, Billy Porter, Morgan Freeman and lots of others are scheduled.

Additionally on board is John McDaniel, the unique music director for The Rosie O’Donnell Show.

“All people who is aware of me is aware of that Broadway has been one of many brightest lights in my life for the reason that time I used to be just a little woman,” stated a press release from O’Donnell. “It has additionally been the lifeblood of New York Metropolis for era after era. In any case, Broadway has given to the world, now – on this time of super want – it’s our flip to present one thing again. There is no such thing as a higher strategy to assist this neighborhood than through The Actors Fund. And, with a line-up like this, I dare you to not tune in.”

Bergen added, “That is the final word win-win proposition; The Actors Fund wants our assist, and we’re all determined for some fabulous leisure we are able to take pleasure in from the protection of our personal houses. I’m so grateful to Rosie, and to this actually jaw-dropping array of expertise which have agreed to take part.”

“As a result of social distancing is so essential proper now, this superb profit is an unbelievable present of assist to raise spirits, convey us all collectively nearly and assist The Actors Fund assist these in want. Now greater than ever, individuals in our neighborhood are relying on The Fund’s very important companies,” stated Actors Fund Chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell. “It’s vital that we be there for these in want, specifically our seniors and the immunocompromised people who want our assist, in addition to these in monetary misery.”

O’Donnell has been a staunch supporter of Broadway as a performer, a producer, and a three-time host of the Tony Awards. In 2014, the Tony Awards honored O’Donnell with its Isabelle Stevenson Award in recognition of her comittment to arts schooling.

The Actors Fund companies stay accessible for everybody within the performing arts and leisure neighborhood. These companies embrace the Artists Well being Insurance coverage Useful resource Heart, The Profession Heart, Housing Sources, Habit & Restoration, HIV/AIDS and Senior Providers, Counseling and Emergency Monetary Help, in addition to The Friedman Well being Heart for the Performing Arts in New York Metropolis.