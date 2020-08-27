Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano, two ‘Charmed’ again fighting each other

The original Charmed Ones set closed its doors in 2006 after eight seasons, but the feuds that raged behind the cameras still make headlines.. Now that American society approaches elections, actresses Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan, better known as Phoebe and Paige in the series, have found a way to discuss each other in public and remember that the environment of the Halliwell sisters could not be more toxic.

When reading this, Alyssa Milano wanted to say hers by mentioning her former partner: “Rose and anyone who says the same nonsense of ‘Democrats don’t help people’, your lies will hurt people less privileged than you. It’s the kind of thing a real fraud would do. Thousands of people die every day but you keep dropping your hyperbolic tweets in search of attention”.

McGowan, who has on Twitter his trench to attack, reveal important information about his life and defend himself, responded to Milano: “You stole the #metoo (a brilliant communication tool, not a movement) by Tarana. You co-opted the movement, the Cultural Reset, for fame, jealous of me for exposing my rapist “.

But this attack also went to the seriéfilo terrain when remembering the times that they spent together in the filming of Haunted, where McGowan was hired after the controversial departure of Shannen Doherty, who was fired for her bad relationship with Milano.

"You were making $ 250,000 a week in Haunted. In front of the team you yelled, "They don't pay me enough to do this shit!" You had a despicable behavior every day. I cried every time they renewed us because you made the filming set fucking toxic. Now, stop holding on to my skirts, you fucking fraud, "he said.









Once again a truth that always comes back was in the foreground: that the filming of Charmed was hell. Of course, it cannot be said that it is a novelty. Will we ever have a series on how that production works? About the bad relations between the actresses and the firing of Doherty? It sure would be more interesting than the new ones Haunted released in 2018.







