Rolling Stones 2019 tour postponed due to Mick Jagger Medical Treatment

The Rolling Stones had to postpone their 2019 the “No Filter” tour in order that band’s lead singer, Mick Jagger might obtain medical therapy.

In a press release put out by The Rolling Stones, they stated, “Mick Jagger has been suggested by docs that he can not go on tour at the moment as he wants medical therapy.” And added, “The docs have suggested Mick that he’s anticipated to make a whole restoration in order that he can get again on stage as quickly as potential.”

Mick Jagger additionally apologized to his followers and stated in a tweet, “I actually hate letting you down like this.”

Jagger stated, “I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour however I shall be working very onerous to be again on stage as quickly as I can. As soon as once more, big apologies to everybody.”

I’m so sorry to all our followers in America & Canada with tickets. I actually hate letting you down like this.

I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour however I shall be working very onerous to be again on stage as quickly as I can. As soon as once more, big apologies to everybody. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 30, 2019

All of the 17 concert events between April and July have been .postponed due to this. So many individuals who’ve already purchased the tickets to the concert events is likely to be questioning ought to they do subsequent. Effectively, Tour promoters AEG Presents and Concert events West in a press release stated that every one these individuals who have already purchased the ticket ought to maintain on to them as these tickets shall be legitimate for the rescheduled dates.