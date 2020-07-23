Rodolfo Sancho premieres the movie ‘Voces’: “I have loved horror movies since I was little”

It has been Julián in The Ministry of time, Héctor in Plastic Sea, Fernando II of Aragon in Isabel, Father Ángel in Mrs, Nico, the role with which he became known as an actor, in Afterclass… But also in his life, fiction and reality have come together to be recognized for years as the son of Curro Jiménez. In her personal life, her partner is also the actress Xenia Tostado, with whom she coincided in the film. Free Cuba, and mother of her daughter Jimena, who was born in 2015, although Rodolfo had her first child in 1994, when he was only 19 years old.

Now, release a new job, Voices, a horror movie that hits theaters on Friday, July 24.

In ‘Voces’ you are Daniel, a father who dedicates himself to rehabilitating houses …

Daniel is a normal father of a family, with whom the viewer can feel identified, to create that abyss of contrast between the bizarreness of what happens in that large house that he is going to rehabilitate and the normality of a character. Faced with strange phenomena, the viewer can say: “I would also react like this”. And beyond a scary movie, what is described in Voices It is the tragedy that my character lives. The terror is in the script, in the shots, in the lighting, in the music … and I just create a human being. His goal is to understand what happened to his family.

Are you a lover of horror movies?

A lot and from a very young age. I asked my elders not to tell me jokes but scary stories. To this day I still do not understand, but that was the thing (laughs).

Does your character believe in the voices he hears?

My character is not afraid of psychophonies, he doesn’t even believe much in them. The same thing happens to me with horror movies: I don’t get scared or believe in spirits or monsters. What I am afraid of is that something controls your mind. Therefore The glow is my favorite movie. And I love it too Hideout, where the girl ends up saying: “Dad, Charlie is you …” (opens his eyes parodying that character).

Has something strange happened on the set of this movie?

Yes. I was hearing Voices: “Action! Silence!” Yes, I heard voices all day (laughs). Now seriously, I’m going to tell you an anecdote: the house where we filmed the movie was a huge mansion, with three floors. And the one above had half boarded up. The director left a recorder working one night and to this day he still hasn’t told me if there was anything or not.

Do you believe in psychophonies?

I do not know. As a kid in Galicia, in the middle of the field, with total silence and laughter could be heard … but I don’t know if it was the effect of the wind that brought the voices of the people next door …

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Have you been afraid in this time of confinement?

Yes. So I stopped watching the news. If you spend the day continuously hearing negative news for two months, it causes you anxiety and fear. Especially when you have small children as is my case since my daughter Jimena is five years old. In any case, the greatest fear resides in the mind and being listening to coronaviruses all the time, deceased … is not very positive. I still remember when I was a kid growing up in the middle of the cold war and we had been taught that at any moment someone would press a red button and the world would end. And there were obsessed people who built bunkers in case there was a nuclear war … It was a paranoia that has marked those of my generation and some later.

Where have you passed the state of alarm the whole family?

In Fuerteventura. We bought a house five years ago and lived there for seasons. I had been in Madrid for five months for the filming of The Ministry of time and of Voices but we left the day before we were confined. I had to shoot on Friday, March 13 and they called me the day before and told me: “Tomorrow, don’t come because we didn’t shoot.” And my wife and I decided to buy tickets for Saturday because we had the feeling that the situation was getting worse. We left on March 14. I think it was the last plane that flew in Spain! (laughs) And really, these days it has made more sense than ever to have bought the house from us.

Have you learned anything during this time?

I have not done new things. I have seen many movies and many series. I have enjoyed with The servant, also of horror, which is very good, although I would take away two chapters and then I started to suffer a lot watching Unorthodox. I take very badly to see the theft of freedom and people who complicate their lives with religion or whatever. I saw all four chapters and at the end I said: “Thank goodness it’s over.” And then it occurs to Xenia to start seeing The Maid’s Tale, with all that sect that crushes women … Anyway, there is not a joy in the series that are succeeding at the moment.

You, who are the father of two children of very different ages, have you found it easy to work with Lucas Blas, the one who plays your son in the film.

Very easy. It looked like he had studied at the Actors Studio about how natural his performance is and also about technical things, like worrying about seeing if his work well, about the light that illuminates him and makes him shadows … Incredible! It must be that when you are a child you absorb everything easily. And I have used resources with him from my experience as a father, with that tendency that we have to say: “Oh, poor thing”, when we refer to children, especially when at first, when my fictional son hears voices, do you think that something psychological is happening.

Borja B. LeavesGetty Images

Daniel is a father who continually feels guilty …

Sure, because he is dedicated to restoring houses, but he lives in them until the process ends and then he sells them. And his wife and son go to live in these houses with him, making them a nomadic family, with the child who changes his school every year, with friends … And when he believes that his son has psychological problems, he feels very guilty.

He has finished ‘The Ministry of time’ after you rejoined the character of Julián Martínez in this last season. Would you like me to continue?

This fourth season has been the best, very special because it was a long time since there was a fantastic adventure in Spain. My character has undergone a super fun change to play because he thinks he is someone else. Working on this bipolarity from Chapter 3 has been very beautiful and curiously, in the last chapter there was another talk about the loss of freedom and there were certain similarities with the confinement that we have experienced. I personally love it, it seems to me that it has some great script twists and it has a public service side that makes people then search Wikipedia for Lorca or Lope de Vega. At the time, it is incredible that you never know if this series is going to be renewed another season or not. From the beginning we did one season and you never knew if we were going to do a second one. And in this case the same thing happens, we have been able to shoot the fourth and we have no idea if we are going to do more or not.

-If you had to choose a historical moment, which one would you choose?

There are many exciting historical moments. But in the series we reflect some conflictive moment, that’s why despite the situation we are experiencing, I think that in the present one lives better than ever in history. It is one thing that I may suddenly like to be in the mid-war or Civil War, as a mere spectator, but I would not change it for my life now.

In Ibosim’s Secret you and Xenia Tostado have worked together. Is it easy or difficult to work with your partner?

Too easy. We have both been in the profession for many years and we know how to get home and go to dinner and talk about other things. What shames me the most is that a family member sees your work -I don’t care what the rest of humanity says, but a family member …- and thought: “Let’s see how it goes when they say Action!” . But it was all very easy. Wonderful.

Tell me about new projects …

I have a film project and a television project, but until it is signed … In any case, in times like this my profession makes more sense than ever, because one thinks throughout his career: “What do I do? ? ” Well, to amuse someone. And, incidentally, to be able to tell you something. I am very happy to know that we are helping to distract people from fear.

How do you see the post Covid-19 era for your profession?

On the one hand, I was surprised by the fragility of the healthcare system in Spain. We continually brag about the wonderful public health we have, but the reality is that when a time of urgency comes, it has collapsed. At the same time I want to believe that we will return to normality in all sectors, little by little. I am convinced that people will continue to find pleasure in going to the movies and then, after going out, having a mojito. Like all life!

Are you going on vacation?

I go back to Fuerteventura and we are not going to move from there. Which is not such a bad plan, really.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.