Robert Pattinson’s Batman movie will serve as a shuttle for a series

At the moment it is difficult to imagine the day that we can go to the cinema to see the new movie of Batman

with Robert Pattinson. It is scheduled for 2021, although these days the release dates of Hollywood movies dance incessantly, both because theaters are closed in the United States and because projects are delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Be that as it may, when we finally see the result, the seriéfilos will have to be vigilant because from there will come a television series.

As reported, the Warner Bros studio plans to create a cinematic universe that will allow exploration Gotham in TV. To be exact, “Gotham’s challenging and complex characters” will be explored in a series for the HBO Max content platform, newly installed in the North American market, and c

entry especially in the police department of the comic book city so known for corruption and the appearance of villains.















The Batman has a more than confirmed team: Matt Reeves He is the director and he himself signs the script with Mattson Tomlin. Regarding the cast, Robert Pattinson dons the bat suit and also highlights Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Enigma, Jeffrey Wright as commissioner James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

On the other hand, with respect to this Gotham-centric television series, no more details are known except for the change in strategy of Warner Bros. If before they worked on fictions completely removed from the universe of movies (The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, Gotham The Batwoman had nothing to do with recent versions of Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and Ben Affleck’s Batman who never had a solo movie), now start a new stage with greater synergy.

What is expected with this series is that, after attracting the public to theaters with a film with a budget of around 150 million, a part of these viewers are interested in the HBO Max platform, which belongs to AT&T, the conglomerate where both Warner Bros and HBO are located.









In fact, there have already been moves to attract DC Comics: H fandom.BO Max has invested between 20 and 30 million to realize Zack Snyder’s vision of the movie The Justice League It could not end due to family problems, when her daughter died in the middle of filming and Joss Whedon went behind the scenes. This new assembly will be ready by 2021. In addition, it remains to be seen what happens with the series that they have developed exclusively for the content platform of DC Universe and if these series will finally be integrated into HBO Max.







After seeing how Disney makes the most of its Marvel and Star Wars properties, obtaining unpayable notoriety with the premiered projects (The Mandalorian) and to come (series focused on characters from The Avengers how

Loki, WandaVision y The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

and at least four Star Wars projects), it was time to create a real synergy between DC Comics, Warner Bros and the company’s channels and platforms.

Gotham PD, which is listed as a provisional title, is a first step in this new direction. The main question now is which actors will return to their characters in the film and whether Pattinson has signed her contract or that she is a cameo in this spin-off in television.















