Robert De Niro, ‘The Intern’ Anne Hathaway Didn’t Expect

Ben Whittaker (Robert De Niro) a 70-year-old widower who discovers that retirement is not what he thought so he sees an opportunity to continue working by joining as an intern at a fashion website founded by Jules Ostin (Anne Hathaway). The young owner of this successful online business reluctantly agrees to let the company hire Ben. However, little by little he will realize how indispensable this man can become for the company.

The comedy specialist Nancy Meyers, repeated gender in which, to date, it is the last film that has taken to the big screen. In The scholarship grantees, in addition to directing, he was in charge of developing the script for a story that had very good numbers at the box office.

Age is not a problem for Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro took on the challenge of making the viewer smile by leading the cast of The scholarship grantees. Anne Hathaway He also took a leading role in this feature film, but it was his veteran partner who got a nomination for Best Actor in a Comedy at the Critics Choice Awards.

The Intern. USA, 2015. Comedy. 121 min. Dir .: Nancy Meyers. Int .: Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Rene Russo, Nat Wolff, Drena De Niro, Adam DeVine, Wallis Currie-Wood, Anders Holm, Liz Celeste.

