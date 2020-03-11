Rob Gronkowski Reportedly Close To Finalizing Deal With WWE

Former New England Patriot participant Rob Gronkowski is reportedly close to signing a handle WWE. The data was launched by Ryan Satin all through closing night’s episode of FS1’s WWE Backstage. On the time of writing, it’s nonetheless unclear what kind of place WWE has in ideas for Gronkowski.

“In response to various sources, former NFL star, three-time Great Bowl champion and current Fox Sports activities actions analyst Rob Gronkowski is deep in talks with WWE and close to finalizing a deal,” Satin said.

“Whereas the potential by which he’d be used is unclear for the time being, I’m instructed that Gronk might presumably be making an look in WWE as early as March 20th on Friday Night time time SmackDown in New Orleans.”

Rob Gronkowski’s WrestleMania Second

This wouldn’t be the first time that Gronkowski has been featured in WWE. Once more in 2017 all through WrestleMania 33, he jumped the barricade with the intention to help his pal Mojo Rawley. As a result of his assist, Rawley was ready to win the Andrew the Huge Battle Royal.

Together with to the speculation, every Triple H and Stephanie McMahon simply these days attended Gronkowski’s Great Bowl seashore celebration. Triple H has moreover publicly invited Gronkowski to this yr’s SummerSlam event in Boston, Massachusetts.

Rob Gronkowski has beforehand shared his targets of becoming concerned with skilled wrestling. He well-known the best way it more than likely wouldn’t be a full-time career, nonetheless he wish to have “one crazy match.”

With completely different notable celebrities and sports activities actions stars having simply these days had notable matches in WWE, along with Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury, it seems that it’ll solely be a matter of time until a marquee match may include Rob Gronkowski.

