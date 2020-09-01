‘Road control’: exclusive preview of the new season in DMAX

He is Corporal Serrano, he has 21 years of service and has been in the Traffic group of the Civil Guard for 8 years. He wants to help people and has a vocation to help people even if he puts his health at risk. In a service during the pandemic, in a control, a vehicle ran over him and he had to be rescued after a cardio-respiratory arrest. He broke several bones, including a double head injury. He remains unsubscribed and now tells his story in season 2 of Road control, the DMAX program. In this exclusive video of Teleprogram, Corporal Serrano explains the accident he suffered during the pandemic.

Starting on Sunday, September 6 at 9:30 p.m., DMAX returns to patrol with the people who monitor the safety of the roads and highways of our country with the premiere of a new season of ‘Road Control’, the series that shows the real cases that the Civil Guard’s road surveillance services face on a daily basis. New installments of the successful production of Crop TV (‘Border Control: Spain’) for the Veo TV channel that returns to the DMAX screen every Sunday night, and will be available on Dplay.es after each broadcast, which it will be a reflection of the new reality that our country is experiencing.

This program aims to show the infractions that are committed on the roads of Spain, and the work of the Civil Guard agents. In addition, on this occasion one of the main topics of the season will be the new measures and protocols that the agents of the Civil Guard Traffic group have had to establish due to the pandemic.

New Covid protocol on the roads

This season, DMAX renews its commitment to its own production closely linked to current events in Spain, showing how the work of the guards who star in the stories that appear in the new episodes of ‘Road Control’, whose production is affected has been affected has been carried out in compliance with all security protocols both in front of and behind the cameras.

In addition to seeing how they work, what situations they face or what challenges await the people who guard our roads every day, the public will check how the new COVID-19 protocol is being applied in the Civil Guard devices, charging a special protagonism in these new deliveries the security measures adopted by the guards, equipped with masks at all times and obliged to carry out administrative communications electronically to maintain the minimum safety distance from the drivers.

‘Road control’ will focus on the work of the people who make up these surveillance patrols when dealing with infractions ranging from minor offenses to serious driving crimes that can not only have terrible consequences for them, but also for the rest of the drivers. Motorists with expired driving licenses, damaged cars on the shoulder or routine breathalyzer tests will star in the stories of this new season. However, the work of the Civil Guard agents goes much further. We will also see how there are patrols that are responsible for exercising vehicle escorts in hospital emergencies or also help save the life of a run over animal, among many other things.

Cases in Madrid and Tenerife

In Madrid, the guards will experience a case linked to this “new normal” registered during the de-escalation phase after confinement in the capital. And is that, with the reactivation of road traffic, the Civil Guard has witnessed several mishaps linked to the new reality. It is the story of a young driver who is stopped on the shoulder due to an anxiety attack. The anguish of not seeing his relatives for three months due to the pandemic, has caused a relapse that puts the medical services on alert.

In the Canary Islands, we will see how the Civil Guard is in charge of monitoring traffic at a strategic point on the TF-24 in order to control the motorcycle route up Teide. There, from a camouflaged car, they detect a motorist who is using his mobile phone while driving using only one hand. As if this infraction were not enough, a breathalyzer test ends with the removal of the motorcycle and an appointment in court. We will also witness the strange breakdown of a vehicle stopped on the shoulder of a Tenerife highway that is parked in a place with poor visibility. The driver is in a state of high nervousness and the help of the patrol is crucial to calm his restlessness.

