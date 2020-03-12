‘Riverdale’ Suspends Production Due To Coronavirus Concerns

The CW’s Riverdale has suspended manufacturing amid issues that an individual engaged on the present was not too long ago involved with somebody who has examined constructive for COVID-19.

“The workforce member is at present receiving medical analysis,” producer Warner Bros. TV advised Deadline in a press release.

“We’re working intently with the suitable authorities and well being businesses in Vancouver to determine and call all people who might have come into direct contact with our workforce member,” the assertion continued. “The well being and security of our staff, casts and crews is at all times our high precedence. We now have and can proceed to take precautions to guard everybody who works on our productions all over the world.

Out of an abundance of warning, manufacturing on Riverdale is at present suspended.”

The present was within the midst of capturing its fourth season.

KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Casey Cott and Madelaine Petsch star within the collection primarily based on the characters from Archie Comics. Riverdale is produced by Warner Bros. Tv and CBS Tv Studios, in affiliation with Berlanti Productions.

The Riverdale information comes because the coronavirus outbreak continues to unfold, prompting the cancellation or postponement of quite a few occasions amid journey restrictions and growing well being warnings, with the World Well being Group on Wednesday formally declaring a pandemic.

The COVID-19 virus had sickened greater than 118,000 circumstances in 114 international locations, with 4,291 deaths, in response to the WHO. The demise toll within the U.S. is 26, with the variety of confirmed circumstances nationwide at 938 in 38 states together with DC, in response to the Facilities for Illness Management’s newest numbers right now.