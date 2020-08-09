‘Rescue in the Alps’, Nova’s new bet for the weekend

Nova has premiered this Saturday, from 3:00 p.m., exclusively in Spain the series Rescue in the Alps. This German fiction focuses on a mountain rescue team. The series stars Martin Gruber, Stefanie Von Poser, MarkusBrandl, or Robert Lohr, among others. It was recorded between 2009 and 2014, after having recorded 11 seasons. Although the first two seasons (4 + 12 episodes) are 45-minute installments, later the production went to the 90-minute format per installment.

The spectacular emergency rescues, helping skiers, mountaineers, avalanche victims or glacier crevasses, they maintain the tension of these plots worthy of German romantic productions in the exciting and dangerous natural beauty of the Alps.

Producer

Rescue in the Alps share the stage in Nova with Doctor in the Alps, that is already a phenomenon in the chain, and that closed July with the best data in its history (3.5%) and as thematic leader of its orange.

This is how ‘Rescue in the Alps’ begins

Andreas Marthaler he is going to open a climbing school in the United States with his girlfriend. Before traveling, he attends the wedding of his best friend and leader of the mountain rescue, Stefan Hofer. But Stefan dies in an accident the day after the wedding, while climbing with Andreas. So he decides to lend a hand to his friend’s widow, Emilie Hofer, and his two children, just as his friend requested. Accepting this difficult situation is not easy for Emilie, Andreas and their girlfriend. In addition, Andreas Marthaler becomes the leader of the Service RMountain skiing in Ramsau, with the challenges that it entails.

On Saturday, Nova premieres the chapters The promise and Painful memories.

Sunday, Now or never and What’s left.

