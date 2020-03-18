TELEVISION

‘Reno 911!’ Sneak Peek: The Cops Are Back On The Streets In Quibi Revival

March 18, 2020
It’s been 11 lengthy years since Reno 911! hung up its bulletproof vests on Comedy Central, however the deputies who police the Greatest Little Metropolis within the World are again. In littler doses. Right here is our first take a look at Quibi’s shortform revival of the cult comedy. Watch the clip above.

The clip sees the acquainted legislation enforcers at roll name, bantering in regards to the squirrels within the vent above them. Everybody can hear the little critters, however are they … singing? Resolve for your self, however the gang is skeptical and begins to surprise if their lieutenant is losin’ it — and whether or not it’s time for “a Mice and Males” down in Primm.

Returning for mockumentary obligation are the core forged reprising their roles from the unique 2003-09 sequence: Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe Lo Truglio and Mary Birdsong.

Ben Garant, Lennon and Kenney-Silver co-created the ensemble comedy and likewise wrote the brand new Quibi season. Comedy Central Productions is behind Quibi’s Reno 911!, and Peter Principato of Artists First government produces together with Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg and Stacey Sher of Jersey Tv. Wendi McLendon-Covey is also a producer.

Quibi, the digital shortform outlet based by Jeffrey Katzenberg and run by Meg Whitman, launches April 6.

