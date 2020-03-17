Regal Cinemas Closing All Theaters Starting Tomorrow Until Further Notice: Coronavirus

EXCLUSIVE: In signal of what many expect is to return for all theaters within the U.S., Regal Cinemas is shutting down all their areas beginning Tuesday, March 17 as a precaution amid the present circumstances. All theaters will stay closed till additional discover. Regal is the second-biggest chain within the U.S. with 7,155 screens in 542 theaters in 42 states, and is the primary huge chain out of the highest three to shut.

Many cinemas have been largely deciding to shut down in compliance with native ordinances, limiting capability to both 50% per auditorium, or like AMC, 50 individuals.

“Any time, at any Regal, it’s our purpose to offer a protected and wholesome setting for our workers and friends,” said Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld CEO to Deadline. “At the moment, we’ve made the troublesome determination to shut our theaters. We worth our movie-loving clients and have little doubt we can be serving them once more as quickly as doable with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters. The Cineworld Group and Regal Theatres are sturdy, standing on strong floor and our continued purpose is to be The Finest Place to Watch a Film!

Final evening, New York Mayor Invoice de Blasio and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti introduced a shutdown of their cities’ cinemas, bars, nightclubs, leisure venues and gymnasiums. Different communities are following go well with, to the purpose the place distributors can’t hold observe of all of the theater closings.

Earlier at this time, in anticipation that the nation’s exhibition infrastructure is closing down for the primary time over an prolonged interval in its historical past, Common introduced that it was making present in-theater releases out there for on-demand rental in properties this Friday —The Invisible Man, The Hunt and Emma, with its Easter weekend theatrical launch Trolls World Tour opening day-and-date in theaters and for in-home rental on April 10.

Final July, Regal launched its personal month-to-month subscription program, Regal Limitless, permitting moviegoers to see a mess of flicks for one worth between $18-$23 a month.