Reese Witherspoon and Robert Pattinson fall in love in ‘Water for Elephants’

At the time of the Great Depression, Jacob (Robert pattinson), a young Polish veterinary student, decides to leave his studies after the death of his parents in an accident. After wandering and getting on a stowaway train, Jacob then begins working at the Benzini brothers’ circus as a vet. The young man falls in love with Marlena (Reese Witherspoon), an Amazon who is married to August (Christoph Waltz), the owner of the circus, a man as charismatic as twisted.

From the novel to the big screen

Water for Elephants is based on the best seller of the same title written by Sara Gruen, a romantic drama that became the third film of Francis Lawrence, after debuting with Constantine (2005) and take hold in Hollywood with I’m legend (2007). After the film that is broadcast today on television, the American director became fully involved in the successful trilogy of The Hunger Games.

The Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon, for his role in On the tightrope (2005), and Robert pattinson, known worldwide for leading the saga Twilight, they starred Water for elephants, sharing cast for the first time. In addition, the cast had a luxurious reinforcement, that of Christoph Waltz, who two years before the premiere of this feature film had won the Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA, for Best Supporting Actor, for his performance in Damn bastards (2009).

Water for Elephants. EE.UU., 2011. Romance. 122 min. Dir .: Francis Lawrence. Int .: Reese Witherspoon, Robert Pattinson, Christoph Waltz, James Frain, Hal Holbrook, Paul Schneider, Ken Foree, Tim Guinee.

