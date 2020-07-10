‘Red-handed’ one of the Spanish ‘Treasures of TV’

RTVE goes back to betting on its Documentary Fund, a treasure trove of the history of Spain and the collective memory, to recover its most emblematic moments. Treasures from TV offers in La 2 all the essence of programs that opened the way for television, with the rest necessary to appreciate it. A space of RTVE’s own production, directed by Pedro Santos.

Treasures from TV there will be eight installments that will rescue, in their entirety, the great moments of spaces that have been pioneers or referents of the different television genres. Large fragments with an innovative graphic line that will respect the images in their entirety and will provide complementary information about the programs and their protagonists.

The first kitchen on TV

After the expected end of Masterchef 8 and the premiere of Cook to the point with Peña and Tamara, RTVE continues with the gastronomic dynamics. Treasures from TV travels to the past to commemorate the culinary space of Elena Santonja Caught red handed. It debuted in 1984 and was a pioneer for many reasons.

Red-handed was the first Spanish television format with a kitchen on set. Its purpose was to highlight the gastronomy of Spain and normalize the presence of man in the kitchen. Also, it was also unusual for a woman to be a program director and presenter.

Elena Santonja had in each program a guest, usually a popular face, and both set out to make recipes. The presenter took advantage of the visit so that the public could get to know the guests a little more through a relaxed chat.

Treasures from TV rescue the great moments of this space, which was seven years on the air, with the presence of actors, singers and writers between stoves. Fernando Fernán Gómez, Joaquín Sabina, El Gran Wyoming, Charo López, Carmen Maura, Miguel Bosé, Arturo Fernández, Pedro Almodóvar, Amparo Baró, Antonio Gala, Antonio Resines, Sara Montiel, Alaska, Chicho Ibáñez Serrador and many others were the guests of Caught red handed, a program that could be the precursor to Masterchef Celebrity currently known.

