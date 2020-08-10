‘Red Dawn’, hope is Chris Hemsworth

The city of Spokane wakes up one morning to witness an unexpected invasion of North Korean troops. Jed Eckert (Chris Hemsworth), a veteran Marine and his brother Matt (Josh Peck), with a group of friends, manage to escape to an isolated cabin in the woods. After witnessing the atrocities committed by the enemy and the murder of their father, they decide to create a resistance group to fight the invader.

Chris Hemsworth’s leadership

Almost 30 years after Red Dawn (1984) made his film debut, with John Milius directing a cast led by Patrick Swayze, And Bradley recovered the original story of Kevin Reynolds to debut as a director with what is his only film so far.

Chris Hemsworth was the main protagonist of this remake that, like its predecessor, did not achieve a majority support from critics and the public. Proof of this is the Razzie nomination that he obtained in the category of Worst prequel, remake, copy or sequel.

Red Dawn. EE.UU., 2012. Acción. 93 min. Dir.: Dan Bradley. Int.: Chris Hemsworth, Adrianne Palicki, Josh Hutcherson, Josh Peck, Isabel Lucas, Will Yun Lee, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Connor Cruise, Edwin Hodge.

