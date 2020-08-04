“Real heroes wear a mask”

In the United States, not wearing a mask has become the motto of a sector of the right, as if it were a fascist measure to end individual freedom. In this situation, the DC Comics superheroes that have a series on television have come out with the beautiful campaign of “The true heroes wear a mask” to lead by example.

It's very simple. The posters show the classic posters of the series produced by Warner Bros with the masks with which we have had to get used to living because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is the new reality.









It is not foreseen, for the record, that the characters of the series, all of them produced by Greg Berlanti, actually use masks in the fiction when they return to filming between August and September. Yes, Precautions will be used during filming and all members of the team must wear a mask, except for the actors when filming their scenes.

Since Arrow debuted in 2009 with Berlanti as producer and creator, a fan of the comic book world, Warner Bros hasn't stopped finding ways to adapt DC Comics characters for television with a success that he has not been able to transfer to the cinema.









Of Arrow They left The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of tomorrow, Batwoman. Of Supergirl a new version of Superman and Lois and they have also been created Stargirl and Black Lightning, which take place in the same multiverse.

