Reaction Video – Hollywood News

Wendy Williams unleashed on Nicki Minaj following the March 4 arrest of her husband Kenneth Petty. Petty was arrested on Wednesday after failing to register as a intercourse offender in California, the U.S. Marshals confirmed to HollywoodLife on the time. The focus on current host, 55 — who’s been acknowledged throw shade on the rapper, who’s moreover retaliated beforehand over assaults on her husband — talked about Nicki has destroyed her reputation over Petty.

“Let me inform you one factor Nicki, that’s going to be my first story tomorrow and I’m going to information with this — you must’ve in no way married him,” Wendy talked about in direction of the highest of her March 10 current. “Now, you’ve ruined your mannequin, as soon as extra. You’re in no way going to face a chance” with him, Wendy talked about sooner than she began to itemizing Kenneth’s authorized historic previous.

Wendy usually covers celeb headlines at first of her current, nonetheless, “apparently, one of the simplest ways the current goes at current, we didn’t have adequate time,” she talked about about Nicki’s husband. Wendy initially talked about “Nicki’s brother” my mistake, and later corrected herself.

Sooner than Petty’s arrest, his present licensed troubles began on November 15, 2019, when he acquired pulled over for a web site guests stop in Beverly Hills, HollywoodLife confirmed with regulation enforcement. On the time, he was arrested and launched on a $20,000 bond, and that’s when Beverly Hills police determined that Kenneth was a registered intercourse offender in New York state, however he was not however registered as a intercourse offender in California. — One factor residents of that individual state are required to do inside a certain time of transferring to CA.

Kenneth’s authorized historic previous that Wendy talked about contains a 1995 conviction for first-degree tried rape, which stemmed from an incident with a 16-year-old lady in 1994,” in line with the court docket docket paperwork obtained by HollywoodLife. Kenneth served time in New York state jail for the crime and was required to register as a intercourse offender inside the state.

No matter Kenneth’s licensed woes, Nicki is standing by her man, a provide knowledgeable us. The “MEGATRON” rapper has however to publicly cope with her husband’s arrest.

“She goes to seemingly cope with it in a roundabout method all through a future Queen Radio,” the insider talked about. “Nevertheless, she would pretty have this to not have occurred nonetheless it isn’t going to be one factor that may alter her relationship with him negatively.”