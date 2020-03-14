Razzie Awards Halted By City Coronavirus Restrictions, As Producers Unsure Whether To Cancel Or Postpone

The Razzie Awards ceremony, the Golden Raspberry Basis’s annual skewering of the worst in cinema, was scheduled for tonight on the Barnsdall Theatre in Los Angeles. However the occasion is both “cancelled/postponed,” in keeping with an announcement from the producers.
The explanation? “As a result of the Mayor of Los Angeles shut down all city-owned venues the place greater than 50 folks may collect, together with our web site, The Barnsdall Theatre,” stated the assertion from John Wilson, co-founder of the awards. “With no corridor, we couldn’t proceed with the present. However we hope to have one thing to disseminate by tonight – Even perhaps by what had been our unique “curtain time” of eight p.m. tonight (Saturday, March 14). Clearly, if there isn’t any stay present, there may be nothing to be streamed, both.”
Cats, A Madea Household Funeral, and Rambo: Final Blood have been among the many main nominees for the awards, which “honor” the worst achievements in movie.
Cats, which the Razzie people described as a “extensively derided feline flop,” picked up eight nods. A Madea Household Funeral and Rambo: Final Blood additionally acquired eight nominations. All three movies landed within the worst image class.
Tyler Perry, who wrote, produced, directed and performed 4 roles in A Madea Household Funeral, acquired a number of nods — worst screenplay, worst actress, worst display screen combo, and two worst supporting actor nominations.
The Razzie Award winners are often introduced the day earlier than the Oscars. However in keeping with the Golden Raspberry Basis, the schedule was modified this 12 months as a result of Oscar ceremony being moved up.
The Razzie Awards have been scheduled to be streamed by Comedy Dynamics.
The Golden Raspberry Awards have develop into synonymous with utilizing humor and style to poke good-natured enjoyable on the worst movies and performances annually. Previous winners embody Halle Berry, Sandra Bullock, and Eddie Murphy. The award present was co-founded by movie veterans, John Wilson and Mo Murphy. The Razzies is often held the evening earlier than the Academy Awards and serves as an amuse bouche to the extra buttoned-up and super-serious ceremony.
Under is the total checklist of nominees for the 40th Annual Razzie Awards.
WORST PICTURE
Cats
The Fanatic
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
A Madea Household Funeral
Rambo: Final Blood
WORST ACTOR
James Franco / Zeroville
David Harbour / Hellboy (2019)
Matthew McConaughey / Serenity
Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Final Blood
John Travolta / The Fanatic & Buying and selling Paint
WORST ACTRESS
Hilary Duff / The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Anne Hathaway / The Hustle & Serenity
Francesca Hayward / Cats
Tyler Perry (As Medea) A Madea Household Funeral
Insurgent Wilson / The Hustle
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain / Darkish Phoenix
Cassi Davis / A Madea Household Funeral
Judi Dench / Cats
Fenessa Pineda / Rambo: First Blood
Insurgent Wilson / Cats
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
James Corden / Cats
Tyler Perry / A Madea Household Funeral (as “Joe”)
Tyler Perry / A Madea Household Funeral (as “Uncle Heathrow”)
Seth Rogan / Zeroville
Bruce Willis / Glass
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs / Cats
Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered “Bulge” / Cats
Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) A Madea Household Funeral
Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage / Rambo: Final Blood
John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts
WORST DIRECTOR
Fred Durst / The Fanatic
James Franco / Zeroville
Adrian Grunberg / Rambo: Final Blood
Tom Hooper / Cats
Neil Marshall / Hellboy (2019)
WORST SCREENPLAY
Cats / Screenplay by Lee Corridor and Tom Hooper
The Haunting of Sharon Tate / Written by Danial Farrands
Hellboy (2019) Screenplay by Andrew Cosby
A Madea Household Funeral / Written by Tyler Perry
Rambo: Final Blood / Screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Darkish Phoenix
Godzilla, King of the Monsters
Hellboy (2019)
A Madea Household Funeral
Rambo: Final Blood
WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD for HUMAN LIFE and PUBLIC PROPERTY
(New Class for 2019)
Dragged Throughout Concrete
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Joker
Rambo: Final Blood
Hellboy (2019)
RAZZIE® REDEEMER AWARD
Eddie Murphy / Dolemite Is My Identify
Keanu Reeves / John Wick 3 & Toy Story 4
Adam Sandler / Uncut Gems
Jennifer Lopez / Hustlers
Will Smith / Aladdin
Anita Bennett and Dino-Ray Ramos contributed to this report.
