Razzie Awards Halted By City Coronavirus Restrictions, As Producers Unsure Whether To Cancel Or Postpone

The Razzie Awards ceremony, the Golden Raspberry Basis’s annual skewering of the worst in cinema, was scheduled for tonight on the Barnsdall Theatre in Los Angeles. However the occasion is both “cancelled/postponed,” in keeping with an announcement from the producers.

The explanation? “As a result of the Mayor of Los Angeles shut down all city-owned venues the place greater than 50 folks may collect, together with our web site, The Barnsdall Theatre,” stated the assertion from John Wilson, co-founder of the awards. “With no corridor, we couldn’t proceed with the present. However we hope to have one thing to disseminate by tonight – Even perhaps by what had been our unique “curtain time” of eight p.m. tonight (Saturday, March 14). Clearly, if there isn’t any stay present, there may be nothing to be streamed, both.”

Cats, A Madea Household Funeral, and Rambo: Final Blood have been among the many main nominees for the awards, which “honor” the worst achievements in movie.

Cats, which the Razzie people described as a “extensively derided feline flop,” picked up eight nods. A Madea Household Funeral and Rambo: Final Blood additionally acquired eight nominations. All three movies landed within the worst image class.

Tyler Perry, who wrote, produced, directed and performed 4 roles in A Madea Household Funeral, acquired a number of nods — worst screenplay, worst actress, worst display screen combo, and two worst supporting actor nominations.

The Razzie Award winners are often introduced the day earlier than the Oscars. However in keeping with the Golden Raspberry Basis, the schedule was modified this 12 months as a result of Oscar ceremony being moved up.

The Razzie Awards have been scheduled to be streamed by Comedy Dynamics.

The Golden Raspberry Awards have develop into synonymous with utilizing humor and style to poke good-natured enjoyable on the worst movies and performances annually. Previous winners embody Halle Berry, Sandra Bullock, and Eddie Murphy. The award present was co-founded by movie veterans, John Wilson and Mo Murphy. The Razzies is often held the evening earlier than the Academy Awards and serves as an amuse bouche to the extra buttoned-up and super-serious ceremony.

Under is the total checklist of nominees for the 40th Annual Razzie Awards.

WORST PICTURE

Cats

The Fanatic

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

A Madea Household Funeral

Rambo: Final Blood

WORST ACTOR

James Franco / Zeroville

David Harbour / Hellboy (2019)

Matthew McConaughey / Serenity

Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Final Blood

John Travolta / The Fanatic & Buying and selling Paint

WORST ACTRESS

Hilary Duff / The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Anne Hathaway / The Hustle & Serenity

Francesca Hayward / Cats

Tyler Perry (As Medea) A Madea Household Funeral

Insurgent Wilson / The Hustle

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain / Darkish Phoenix

Cassi Davis / A Madea Household Funeral

Judi Dench / Cats

Fenessa Pineda / Rambo: First Blood

Insurgent Wilson / Cats

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

James Corden / Cats

Tyler Perry / A Madea Household Funeral (as “Joe”)

Tyler Perry / A Madea Household Funeral (as “Uncle Heathrow”)

Seth Rogan / Zeroville

Bruce Willis / Glass

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs / Cats

Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered “Bulge” / Cats

Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) A Madea Household Funeral

Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage / Rambo: Final Blood

John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts

WORST DIRECTOR

Fred Durst / The Fanatic

James Franco / Zeroville

Adrian Grunberg / Rambo: Final Blood

Tom Hooper / Cats

Neil Marshall / Hellboy (2019)

WORST SCREENPLAY

Cats / Screenplay by Lee Corridor and Tom Hooper

The Haunting of Sharon Tate / Written by Danial Farrands

Hellboy (2019) Screenplay by Andrew Cosby

A Madea Household Funeral / Written by Tyler Perry

Rambo: Final Blood / Screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Darkish Phoenix

Godzilla, King of the Monsters

Hellboy (2019)

A Madea Household Funeral

Rambo: Final Blood

WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD for HUMAN LIFE and PUBLIC PROPERTY

(New Class for 2019)

Dragged Throughout Concrete

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Joker

Rambo: Final Blood

Hellboy (2019)

RAZZIE® REDEEMER AWARD

Eddie Murphy / Dolemite Is My Identify

Keanu Reeves / John Wick 3 & Toy Story 4

Adam Sandler / Uncut Gems

Jennifer Lopez / Hustlers

Will Smith / Aladdin

Anita Bennett and Dino-Ray Ramos contributed to this report.