Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Holding hands as leaving the Zee Cine Awards

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one in every of the hottest couple in the Bollywood movie business proper now just lately noticed collectively zee Cine awards. The evening of zee cine Awards 2019 was hosted by Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt first dance on stage collectively as some photos are popping out that exhibiting the two love birds dancing on stage.

Each of them have been trying like love birds as they’re noticed holding hands and strolling off collectively.