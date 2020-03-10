TELEVISION

Quibi To Launch Cleaning Competition ‘Squeaky Clean’ In Latest Commission From Endemol Shine

March 10, 2020
Contemporary from making Quibi driving contest Elba vs. Block, Endemol Shine Group has devised an altogether totally different competitors format for the soon-to-launch streamer — this time revolving round cleansing.

Endemol Shine producers Shine TV and Genuine Leisure have been commissioned by Quibi to make Squeaky Clear (working title), wherein three contestants battle it out over two rounds to be topped a championed cleaner.

Happening on the “shiniest-floor studio in competitors historical past,” the winner in every of the eight episodes will likely be decided by a signature white glove and blacklight check.

Shine TV managing director Tanya Shaw stated: “Cleaning is one thing all of us do, some with extra rigor than others, however what does it take to be the perfect? Working with Genuine for Quibi means we will reply this query on a worldwide scale.”

Shaw is an government producer alongside Genuine’s Helga Eike and Sara Reddy. Eike added: “We’ll problem these self-proclaimed heroes of hygiene to place their abilities to the check. What’s extra satisfying than earlier than and after?

Quibi launches April 6.

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

