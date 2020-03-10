Quibi To Launch Cleaning Competition ‘Squeaky Clean’ In Latest Commission From Endemol Shine

Contemporary from making Quibi driving contest Elba vs. Block, Endemol Shine Group has devised an altogether totally different competitors format for the soon-to-launch streamer — this time revolving round cleansing.

Endemol Shine producers Shine TV and Genuine Leisure have been commissioned by Quibi to make Squeaky Clear (working title), wherein three contestants battle it out over two rounds to be topped a championed cleaner.

Happening on the “shiniest-floor studio in competitors historical past,” the winner in every of the eight episodes will likely be decided by a signature white glove and blacklight check.

Shine TV managing director Tanya Shaw stated: “Cleaning is one thing all of us do, some with extra rigor than others, however what does it take to be the perfect? Working with Genuine for Quibi means we will reply this query on a worldwide scale.”

Shaw is an government producer alongside Genuine’s Helga Eike and Sara Reddy. Eike added: “We’ll problem these self-proclaimed heroes of hygiene to place their abilities to the check. What’s extra satisfying than earlier than and after?

Quibi launches April 6.