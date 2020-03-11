UPDATED, 10 AM: Quibi at the moment handed a proper collection order to Journey, a romantic comedy set on New York’s Fire Island, from Joel Kim Booster (The Different Two, Sunnyside) and Jax Media (Russian Doll, The Different Two).

Written by Booster, Journey, set on the enduring Fire Island, is an unapologetic, modern-day rom-com impressed by Jane Austen’s Satisfaction and Prejudice. The story facilities round two greatest buddies who got down to have a legendary week-long summer time trip with the assistance of low cost rosé and a cadre of eclectic buddies.

Jax Media produces.

Booster is a co-producer on Jax Media-produced The Different Two, which was simply picked up for a second season on Comedy Central. He is also a co-lead on NBC’s new comedy collection Sunnyside, from Kal Penn and Matt Murray, which premieres tomorrow.

JAX Media is also behind the critically acclaimed and Emmy nominated Russian Doll, starring Natasha Lyonne on Netflix and the ultimate season of Broad Metropolis for Comedy Central. Jax Media can be at the moment in manufacturing on A Black Girl Sketch Present with Issa Rae and Robin Thede at HBO, Paul Rudd’s Netflix collection Residing with Your self coming later this 12 months and shall be producing the just lately introduced Untitled Amy Hoggart Mission. Moreover Jax Media produces Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and Search Get together on TBS, the just lately launched Desus & Mero on Showtime, Youthful on TV Land, and Florida Ladies on Pop TV.