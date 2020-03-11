Prisoners, who misplaced their liberty for good purpose and are housed and fed at taxpayer expense, don’t deserve something close to the town’s authorized minimal of $15 an hour. However even by requirements of different states, New York’s hourly wage — bonuses permit some inmates to make $1.14 an hour — is low. Maine pays as a lot as $3.50 an hour, Kansas $3.00 and Nevada $5.15.
Pump up prison wages: New York inmates deserve a salary hike
March 11, 2020
