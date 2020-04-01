PUBG Banned in Parts Of India, 10 People Arrested for Playing

Gujarat, India: On March 6 the Rajkot district of Gujarat, India have issued a ban on the Standard Cell Battle Royale sport Participant Unknown’s Battle Floor or PUBG Cell. And in this ban, no less than 10 individuals have been arrested for enjoying PUBG in public.

The Rajkot Police got here out with an announcement that they’ve arrested no less than 10 individuals for enjoying PUBG Cell in public.

Police Commissioner Manoj Agrawal stated, “People have been booked however there may be nothing like an arrest in it.”

He additionally added, “Within the process, they are going to be proven as instantly bailed out by police. The case will go to the courts and there shall be a trial for not following the notification issued.”

However this ban isn’t solely restricted to Rajkot district as a number of different districts have additionally reportedly banned PUBG Cell in Pubg.

The rationale Authorities and Courtroom have cited is that PUBG Cell may be very engrossing and addictive. This has brought on a number of individuals many college students to falter from their teachers. This has additionally brought on many well being points in youngsters, Authorities stated.

There are different cases of video games getting banned in India because of their content material. One such instance was Fallout four which featured a 2 head cow named ‘Brahmin’. In India, Cows are revered as holy animals and due to this fact because of this Fallout four was banned in India.

PUBG Cell is a Cell model of the favored on-line battle royale sport of the identical identify. It was launched in 2018 and since then it has turn into one the most well-liked cell sport with over 400 million gamers.