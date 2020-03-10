‘Prospect’: Diana Maria Riva & Dale Dickey To Co-Star In ABC Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Diana Maria Riva (Useless to Me) and Dale Dickey (Palm Springs) are set as sequence regulars reverse Hunter King and David Alan Grier in Prospect, ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot from I Hate My Teenage Daughter creators Sherry Bilsing-Graham and Ellen Kreamer; director-producer Randall Einhorn; and ABC Studios.

Primetime-Panic Your Full Information to Pilots and Straight-to-Collection orders

Written by Bilsing-Graham and Kreamer and to be directed by Einhorn, Prospect is described as a comedic Western with a feminist twist. An idealistic younger girl, Abigail Lansing (King), strikes to the frontier to be a schoolteacher, however her beliefs shortly are examined when she learns that her college students are rowdy ranch palms, not kids.

Riva will play Delfina, Avenue good, a tricky magnificence, pragmatic and nonchalant, Delfina works within the city’s saloon. She turns into pleasant with Abigail when she involves her for recommendation and Delfina tells her: “Welcome to the West. It ain’t for the faint of coronary heart.” Delfina believes she could be a unique kind of future as soon as she begins going to Abigail’s class.

Dickey will painting Winnie Mae-Winnie, a workhorse, salt-of-the-earth pioneer girl. She does the grueling work of about eight individuals and pops out one other child yearly. She’s passive-aggressive, principally towards her husband, Frank, who likes to strum his guitar and sing whereas she works her ass off. Winnie Mae isn’t thrilled with the arrival of Abigail, who’ll be staying in her small, humble house. Winnie Mae is illiterate however good, heat, observant and a 19th century feminist in her personal method.

Bilsing-Graham and Kreamer govt produce with Einhorn. ABC Studios, a part of Disney TV Studios, is the studio.

Riva is greatest recognized for her portrayal of Detective Ana Perez on Useless to Me and Griselda on Sunnyside and for her work within the characteristic Noelle. She is repped by the Kohner Company, Gateway Administration and Bob Myman of Myman Greenspan.

On tv, Dickey in recognized for her recurring work on such sequence as Unbelievable, Claws, Breaking Dangerous and True Blood, amongst others. On the large display screen, she was most just lately seen in Palm Springs, which was purchased by Hulu/Neon on the current Sundance Movie Pageant for almost $22 million, the most important Sundance deal ever. Upcoming she’ll be seen in options Flag Day and Proceed. Dickey is repped by BRS/Gage Expertise Company.