‘Project Power’: Netflix action movie review

On August 14, Netflix premiere ‘Project Power’, action film directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman. Just a few days after it was published, the film starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback It has become one of the most viewed on Netflix.

Despite the fact that the plot seems to be about a kind of superheroes, it is a very original and novel film. On the streets of New Orleans, word is spreading about a mysterious new pill that unlocks unique superpowers for each user. The catch: you don’t know how it will affect you until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and supernatural strength, others exhibit a more deadly reaction.

But when the pill raises crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local police officer (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams up with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vengeance (Jamie Foxx) to fight. power with power and risk taking the pill in order to locate and stop the group responsible for creating it.

Film reviews

“A generic hybrid whose good premise is not fully exploited (…) but sometimes, not always, it offers the lysergic pleasures and sensory saturation of the freest Tony Scott” (The newspaper)

“A bright, loud, and more or less tolerable Netflix feast (…) His sexism is predictable and boring, but his approach to race, while also somewhat obvious, is more interesting” (The New York Times ) “The title is a bit generic, but the movie is fast-paced, fun, and with a good helping of action scenes and a pretty clever sense of humor, it manages to differentiate itself within the superhero multiverse.” (The Hollywood reporter)

