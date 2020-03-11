Production Halted on Disney+ Series Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Manufacturing halted on Disney+ Sequence Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Consistent with Deadline, the anticipated Disney+ assortment The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has stopped manufacturing amidst coronavirus fears. The Marvel current had begun capturing in Prague on Friday and was set to finish this week, nonetheless the studio shut down the manufacturing and generally known as all people home to Atlanta. The federal authorities of Prague closed faculties and positioned completely different restrictions on event and journey, per the report, over issues regarding the virus. No phrase on whether or not or not the manufacturing will return to Prague.

That’s the latest real-world event to have an impact on The Falcon and Winter Soldier. Plans to film in Puerto Rico in January in no way bought right here to fruition on account of a 6.4 earthquake that hit alongside the island’s southern coast.

Followers can rest easy as these slight bumps have however to have an effect on the discharge date. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier continues to be scheduled to hit Disney+ in August.

Anthony Mackie (Degree Clear) and Sebastian Stan (I, Tonya) may be reprising their roles as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. Turning into a member of them are MCU veterans Daniel Bruhl and Emily VanCamp, who’re set to return as Helmut Zemo and Sharon Carter, respectively. Neither character has appeared onscreen since 2016’s Captain America: Civil Battle.

In the course of the Marvel Studios panel at D23 Expo 2019, it was revealed that Wyatt Russell (Lodge 49, Black Mirror) has joined the assortment for the place of Marvel Comics character U.S. Agent. Miki Ishikawa (The Terror: Infamy), Desmond Chiam (Now Apocalypse), Carl Lumbly (Doctor Sleep, Supergirl) and Noah Mills (The Enemy Inside) have moreover been strong for the assortment.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier might solely run for six episodes, nonetheless it’ll be a part of with the greater MCU.

