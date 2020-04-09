Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Divorce Rumor Turns To be False

A current hearsay has been going round that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Married life isn’t going very nicely and they’re planning on submitting for divorce.

Nevertheless, this hearsay was denied by one in all Priyanka Chopra’s consultant denied these rumor and mentioned these rumors are nothing however “rumours and hogwash.”

These rumors first received wind after gossip journal did an interview with an nameless supply who mentioned he was near the couple.

The supply mentioned that Nick and Priyanka’s marriage goes bitter and added, “They’ve been preventing about every little thing – work, partying, spending time collectively. The underside line is that Nick and Priyanka rushed into issues…And now they’re paying the worth. Their marriage is hanging by a thread.”

The supply additionally talked about Priyanka’s unhealthy aspect and mentioned, “Nick has seen a controlling aspect to her. She additionally has a mood — that’s one thing Nick wasn’t conscious of till after the marriage celebrations.”

Nick and Priyanka received married final December in India on the Jodhpur’s royal Umaid Bhawan Palace and each of them are presently dwelling in dwelling in Los Angeles. Lately Priyanka was seen at Nick’s brother-in-law Franklin Jonas’ felicitation ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee.