Prince Harry Apparently Duped Into Saying Trump Has “Blood On His Hands” By Russian Pranksters Posing As Greta Thunberg

Prince Harry seems to have been duped into discussing Donald Trump, Prince Andrew and his resignation from the royal household by two Russian YouTubers posing as local weather change activist Greta Thunberg.

Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, who run the YouTube channel Vovan222prank, posted a now-deleted video purporting to include recordings of Prince Harry taken from two separate cellphone calls on New Yr’s Eve and January 22.

The pair posed as Thunberg and her father, Svante, and apparently lured the outgoing British royal right into a sprawling dialog about politics and his private life. Kuznetsov and Stolyarov have beforehand focused Joe Biden.

Prince Harry’s representatives and Buckingham Palace have up to now declined remark, however haven’t disputed the veracity of the recordings, in keeping with a number of experiences.

Within the recordings, which had been obtained by British tabloids The Solar and The Each day Mail, Prince Harry reportedly mentioned Trump has “blood on his fingers” as a result of he’s selling the coal trade. He added: “Trump will wish to meet you to make him look higher however he received’t wish to have a dialogue about local weather change with you as a result of you’ll outsmart him.”

On his and Meghan Markle’s choice to step down from their royal duties, Prince Harry mentioned: “I can guarantee you, marrying a Prince or Princess is just not all it’s made out to be. However generally the correct choice isn’t all the time the straightforward one. And this choice actually wasn’t the straightforward one however it was the correct choice for our household, the correct choice to have the ability to shield my son.”

He additionally distanced himself from Prince Andrew, who has confronted looking questions on his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. “I’ve little or no to say on that. However no matter he has performed or hasn’t performed, is totally separate from me and my spouse,” Prince Harry mentioned.

On British prime minister Boris Johnson, he reportedly added: “I believe he is an efficient man, so you might be one in all few individuals who can attain into his soul and get him to really feel and imagine in you. However you must perceive that as a result of he has been round for therefore lengthy like all of those different folks, they’re already set of their methods. They imagine what they wish to imagine, they imagine what they’ve been informed. So that’s what you’re up in opposition to, up in opposition to altering habits, as you realize.”

The prank is probably embarrassing for Prince Harry and the royal household, who stay scrupulously politically impartial.