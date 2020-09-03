Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t move to California by chance. Her gaze was on Hollywood, an industry she knows well after having worked as an actress on series such as Suits, where they wanted to create a production company and sell content. And the plan has been successful. They have not even put a name to the production company and the royal marriage has already reached an agreement with Netflix.

Prince Harry and Meghan will research and develop projects to air on the platform. This includes documentaries, docuseries, films, fiction series and productions aimed at children. As reported by The New York Times, the marriage does not rule out appearing in front of the cameras in a documentary but, for the moment, she does not plan to return to acting after dismissing her profession in Suits in 2018.















“Our intention is to create content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, doing aspirational family programs is very important to us. “They have explained in a statement. What is unknown is the figure that they will have reached with Netflix to sign the exclusivity agreement. They had previously met with NBCUniversal and it is rumored that the couple had in mind a deal worth 100 million of dollars.

From the platform they have reported that they are “incredibly proud that they have chosen Netflix as their creative home” and that they are excited at the idea of ​​telling stories with them. This signing moves in line with that of the Obama couple in 2018, who also collaborate with Netflix and whose value of the agreement is not known.

However, on the platform they are known for offering extraordinary contracts: Ryan Murphy (Glee, American horror story) takes 300 million for working exclusively for them, Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy) makes about 150 million, and David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (Game of Thrones) were seduced by 200 million.









In the case of Barack and Michelle Obama, the contract served to give the platform even more prestige and attract even more talent. According to company sources to the New York Times, Hollywood stars and big names want to go where the most relevant people are and fashionable, and the Obamas are the equivalent of royalty in America.

With the signing of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, they give another saber on the table and also surprise with their offer of content. On the one hand they are entering the Diana of Wales stage in The Crown, the series that portrays the English monarchy, and on the other hand they sign the youngest son of Diana of Wales to produce new content for them.







