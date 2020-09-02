‘Pretty Woman’, the incombustible love story between Julia Roberts and Richard Gere

Everything changes for Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts), a prostitute with an unusual heart, when she meets Edward Lewis (Richard Gere), a powerful financial man, who asks him how to get to Beverly Hills with his car. Vivian offers her help and services for that night. Edward, in return, proposes a very special plan, to spend a whole week with him. During this week the ways of understanding the life of each of them will change.

Almost certainly, Pretty woman, is the quintessential romantic comedy of the film industry. After the success of his previous film, Eternally friends (1988), Garry marshall he immersed himself in this new project. Finding the right actors involved a long and changing selection process, but the couple formed by Julia Roberts -Golden Globe winner and Oscar and BAFTA nominee- and Richard Gere, directed under the baton of the American director, worked so well on the big screen that years later the three repeated formula in Runaway bride (1999).

A big hit from Julia Roberts

This feature film was released in the United States in 1990, being a success at the box office. He earned an Oscar nomination, four Golden Globe nominations, and four more BAFTA nominations. Of those nominations, only Julia Roberts won the award for Best Comedy or Musical Actress at the Golden Globes.

Pretty woman. USA, 1990. Romance. 119 min. Dir .: Garry Marshall. Int .: Julia Roberts, Richard Gere, Hector Elizondo, Jason Alexander, Ralph Bellamy, Laura San Giacomo.

