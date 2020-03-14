TELEVISION

President Donald Trump Tested For Coronavirus After Contact With Infected, Contradicts Physician Statement On Friday

March 14, 2020
Add Comment
2 Min Read

President Donald Trump mentioned Saturday he has been examined for coronavirus, with outcomes anticipated again in a day or two. The declaration was at odds with an announcement issued by the President’s private doctor late riday evening, who mentioned testing was not indicated, despite the fact that the President has been in touch with contaminated people.

However on condition that the coronavirus state of affairs is fluid, a call was clearly made to go ahead with testing.

“I had my temperature taken coming into the room, I additionally took the check final evening,” Trump mentioned throughout a White Home press convention. He added that his temperature, thus far, has been “completely regular.”

The President’s well being standing has been in query since he has been in touch with a number of individuals who have examined optimistic for the virus.

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, Nationwide Institute of Allergy and Infectious Ailments, mentioned on the press convention that greater than 2,200 instances have now been recorded in the USA, and that “We’ve got not but reached out peak. We’ll see extra instances.”

On Friday evening, an announcement issued by the President’s doctor indicated no testing was “not at the moment indicated.” The President didn’t handle why that standing modified within the hours between the late Friday assertion and at present.

 

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *