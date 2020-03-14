President Donald Trump Tested For Coronavirus After Contact With Infected, Contradicts Physician Statement On Friday

President Donald Trump mentioned Saturday he has been examined for coronavirus, with outcomes anticipated again in a day or two. The declaration was at odds with an announcement issued by the President’s private doctor late riday evening, who mentioned testing was not indicated, despite the fact that the President has been in touch with contaminated people.

However on condition that the coronavirus state of affairs is fluid, a call was clearly made to go ahead with testing.

“I had my temperature taken coming into the room, I additionally took the check final evening,” Trump mentioned throughout a White Home press convention. He added that his temperature, thus far, has been “completely regular.”

The President’s well being standing has been in query since he has been in touch with a number of individuals who have examined optimistic for the virus.

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, Nationwide Institute of Allergy and Infectious Ailments, mentioned on the press convention that greater than 2,200 instances have now been recorded in the USA, and that “We’ve got not but reached out peak. We’ll see extra instances.”

On Friday evening, an announcement issued by the President’s doctor indicated no testing was “not at the moment indicated.” The President didn’t handle why that standing modified within the hours between the late Friday assertion and at present.