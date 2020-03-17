President Donald Trump Says Coronavirus Crisis Might Extend Into August, Urges Country To Avoid Gatherings Of 10 Or More

President Donald Trump informed reporters that the coronavirus disaster is probably not introduced beneath management till July or August and even later.

“They assume August, July — it may very well be longer than that,” Trump mentioned.

Trump additionally really useful that People keep away from gatherings of 10 or extra individuals, and to chorus from seating at bars, eating places and meals courts to stem the unfold of the coronavirus.

Trump additionally urged older individuals to remain dwelling and avoid different individuals, and urged in-home education and avoiding discretionary journey. The steering is supposed to be in place for at the very least the subsequent 15 days. Learn the rules under.

His suggestions weren’t mandates, but it surely follows different states like California and New York which have directed bars and nightclubs to shutdown whereas limiting restaurant providers. Film theaters and gymnasiums even have been ordered to shut in New York, Los Angeles and different areas.

Trump mentioned that he’s not taking a look at a nationwide lockdown “at this level,” however “we might have a look at sure areas, sure hotspots as they name them.”

“It’s essential for the younger and wholesome individuals to grasp that whereas they could expertise delicate signs, they will simply unfold this virus and they’re going to unfold it certainly, placing numerous others in hurt’s manner,” Trump mentioned.

At Monday’s briefing, the distinction in Trump’s tone towards the disaster was putting. He was extra somber than final week. He mentioned that he spoke to son Barron, who requested him “how dangerous that is,” and he responded, “It’s dangerous. It’s dangerous.” He known as it an “invisible enemy.”

As a substitute of claiming that the virus “was one thing that we now have super management over,” as he mentioned on Sunday, Trump mentioned that he was speaking what the administration was doing. “The virus — no that’s not beneath management anyplace on this planet,” Trump mentioned.

He additionally acknowledged that the financial system “could also be” heading right into a recession.

And he was even complimentary about media protection, telling reporters on the White Home, “I feel a variety of the media truly has been particularly reasonable. I feel persons are pulling collectively on this. I actually assume the media has been particularly reasonable.” Simply final week, Trump chided the “pretend information media” for making an attempt to “inflame” the outbreak.

In the course of the briefing, the Dow Jones Industrial Common closed down virtually 13%, or virtually 3,000 factors. That was its largest one-day level drop ever.

“The market will handle itself,” Trump mentioned. “The market will likely be very sturdy as quickly as we eliminate the virus.”

The White Home pointers are under: