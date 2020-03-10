Pras Arrested for Non-Payment of Child Support, Owes $125,000

Pras is coping with some essential licensed factors.

On Monday (March 9), Pras Michel appeared in a Manhattan courtroom for a listening to a few of child assist price he owes Angela Severiano, the mother of his 9-year-old son Landon. Following the listening to, Pras was arrested for failure to make a value, XXL has realized by way of the New York Metropolis Division of Correction.

All through a earlier listening to once more in January, the earlier Fugees artist was mandated by courtroom docket order to make a $20,000 price of the $125,000 he presently owes Severiano. In response to PageSix, Pras claimed he had an excellent pal mail the confirm on his behalf. He even launched a monitoring amount as proof. Nonetheless, consequently of the monitoring amount didn’t work whereas he was throughout the courtroom, Manhattan Family Court docket docket Determine Carol Goldstein ordered Pras to be arrested and held on a $5,000 bond pending a listening to subsequent week.

“If I didn’t do it, I wouldn’t say it occurred,” Pras instructed Determine Goldstein regarding the price.

“That’s not what I take into consideration proof. You don’t even know what day it was despatched,” Goldstein said. “I understand that your shopper believes that anybody posted the money. The monitoring amount doesn’t work. He’s asking for additional time. I’ll direct an enterprise of $5,000.”

In response to police information, Pras was launched the equivalent day after posting bail. The outlet evaluations the rationale the rapper claims he fell behind on his $4,800 per thirty days child assist funds is consequently of the Feds seized tons of of 1000’s of {{dollars}} from him. In November 2018, the U.S. authorities accused the Wave Custom rapper of collaborating in a world conspiracy scheme. Afterward, the federal authorities seized a minimal of $37 million from Pras.

He later said that racism carried out a job throughout the allegations in opposition to him and even filed a declare to get the money once more into his checking account.

XXL has reached out to Pras’ reps for comment.

NYC Division of Correction