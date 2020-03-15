‘Power’ Spinoffs Pull The Plug Over Coronavirus Concerns, For Now

EXCLUSIVE: With New York state now proving to have the best variety of instances of the coronavirus in America, Starz has flipped the swap on the primary spherical of spinoffs within the Energy franchise.

Each Energy Ebook II: Ghost and Energy Ebook III: Elevating Kanan have shut down manufacturing within the Large Apple for a minimum of one week I’ve discovered. The halt was efficient yesterday, March 13. There can be not postponement of the writers rooms on the Mary J Blige and Omar Epps respectively starring spinoffs as all of the scripts on the 2 Courtney Kemp created collection have been accomplished.

Like virtually all Hollywood collection and options, the Energy group made the transfer out of concern for solid and crew because the novel coronavirus expeditiously spreads Stateside and globally, the phrase is.

No official phrase on the standing of the opposite two Energy spinoffs, Energy Ebook IV: Affect and the LA-set Energy Ebook V: Pressure, however from what I hear they’re removed from even prepared to start out manufacturing – making the purpose considerably moot.

Govt produced by collection creator and showrunner Kemp by means of her firm Finish of Episode, and Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson by means of his G-Unit Movie and Tv, Ghost is about to premiere on the Lionsgate-owned premium cabler this summer time. No debut date has been publicly penciled in for Elevating Kanan, which is a prequel to Energy itself and focuses on the youth of the character 50 Cent performed on the mom present.