Post-Production Group Vaudeville Sound Launches Canadian Facility

March 12, 2020
EXCLUSIVE: Vaudeville Sound Group, a post-production firm specializing in sound design and mixing, has launched a brand new facility in Canada.

The corporate, which has credit together with Quibi’s Elba Vs. Block and MTV’s Ex On The Seaside: Peak Of Love, has employed Mirko Vogel and Rob Calder to supervise the Canadian operation. They are going to function normal supervisor and enterprise growth lead respectively.

Vaudeville CEO Daniel Jones mentioned: “We see Canada as the perfect vacation spot to construct on our community of world-class sound designers and re-recording mixers — and Vancouver is a good looking place to start out.

“It gives us a possibility to develop our enterprise by tapping into the town’s excessive caliber of native expertise, and the extra capability within the Pacific time zone permits us to show round work internationally with extraordinarily top quality and care.”

Vaudeville was based in 1996 and already has places of work in London and Los Angeles.

