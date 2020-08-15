‘Pororoca’, by Constantin Popescu, in ‘El cine de La 2’

Cristina (Iulia Lumânare) and Tudor Ionescu (Bogdan Dumitrache) have formed a happy family with their two children, Maria (Adela Marghidan) and Ilie (Stefan out). He works for a phone company and she is an accountant. They are both in their thirties and live in a nice apartment in a Romanian city. Her life is that of a normal couple with their children. But one Sunday morning, when Tudor takes his children to the park, Maria disappears. Their lives abruptly change forever.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Bogdan Dumitrache takes the Silver Shell

Seven years after the two films he made in 2010, Fighter as a Young Man and Principles of Life, Constantin Popescu He was in charge of his fourth and last feature film, to date. In PororocaIn addition to being a director, he was in charge of the writing of the script for this co-production between France and Romania.

Pororoca was screened in the San Sebastian Film Festival 2016 with a good reception, accumulating good reviews that focused especially on Bogdan Dumitrache. For his role in this film, the great protagonist and leader of the cast won the Silver Shell in Donosti, in the category of Best Actor. On the other hand, for the children of the cast, Stefan Raus and Adela Marghidan, this feature film served to debut in the film industry.

Pororoca. Rum.-Fran., 2017. Drama. 152 min. Dir .: Constantin Popescu. Int .: Bogdan Dumitrache, Iulia Lumânare, Constantin Dogioiu, Stefan Raus, Adela Marghidan.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.