Polo Reyes Martial Results: Damir Hadzovic in Ultimate Fighting Championship

Damir Hadzovic received his third profession win in UFC whereas preventing with Polo Reyes. It took a while earlier than being settled in the match however lastly he did the factor by successful towards Marco Polo Reyes.

The Recreation was very attention-grabbing and it was each sweat taking for each of them.

The Outcomes from ESPN+ embrace this in The match:

Damir Hadzovic def. Marco Polo Reyes through TKO (strikes) – Spherical 2, 2:03

Ismail Naurdiev def. Michel Prazeres through unanimous choice (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Diego Ferreira def. Rustam Khabilov through unanimous choice (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Damir Ismagulov def. Joel Alvarez through unanimous choice (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Hadzovic (13-Four MMA, 3-2 UFC) completed Reyes (8-5 MMA, 4-2 UFC) with a second-round TKO that got here on the 2:03 mark of the body.

Who’s Damir Hadžović?

Damir Hadžović is a Bosnian-born Danish blended martial artist and competes in Light-weight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He was born on Eight August 1986 at Gorazde, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Fighting in the 70kg class and can also be well-known along with his identify “The Bosnian Bomber”

Within the Beginning of the match, for the preliminary couple of minutes each the fighters have been clinched quite a bit till Hadzovic received his first had on Reyes. After some Punches in the top to Reyes by Hadzovic he took him right down to his which made it more durable to Reyes to drag it again. Within the final couple of seconds he once more took Reyes again to the place he was giving him no time to assist him rise up.

Main in the primary spherical Hadzovic received his first 45 seconds in, he moved to Reyes the place he took his defending facet saving himself in, Reyes countered assault, The way in which Hadzovic counter defeated him was insane giving Reyes a choke, Nobody noticed it coming.

Eventually, Hadzovic Lastly Defeated Reyes Profitable his Fighting Championship.