Police Started the Investigation on Seungri’s photo of Police Uniform

Seungri had posted a photo on Instagram in a police uniform on November 25th, 2014. He not too long ago deleted that photo. The netizens suspect that Seungri did this to cover his ties to the police they usually even speculate that the uniform belongs to Superintendent Yoon.

Seungri, Ok-pop BIGBANG member retires in-light of intercourse and bribery allegation

On March 23, Seungri claimed to have rented the uniform for Halloween from a dressing up rental store known as Gagsital. With the assist of an worker at Gagsital, the police investigated this case additional.

The police questioned the worker about whether or not Seungri had been rented the police uniform from their store.

The worker responded: “We accomplished police investigations on March 25. They requested if we violated the ‘laws on police uniforms and police gear’. You can not hire particular uniforms like police uniforms with out submitting paperwork. The police uniform Seungri wore had a reputation tag. Identify tags should not half of the costume rental. The photo that exists on our internet web page was taken in 2008. We don’t provide it at the moment.

” On March 25, a report back to the Sports activities Kyunghyang, acknowledged that Seungri’s argument was right and in addition despatched a screenshot that confirmed a superintendent uniform and insignia in the course of of being rented.

In response to the screenshot, the worker acknowledged that:

“The police uniform is just not one that’s rented out usually so we now have not specialised the buying course of. It’s the similar as different rental purchases. However we can’t ship the particular uniforms by parcel service and clients should submit an ID card, a state of affairs for dramas/movies or a telescript for commercials earlier than we will lend them out. The purchaser (in the screenshot) has not made a deposit. They’re unsuitable in you could hire/buy a police uniform by cell.”

The worker additionally stated that they don’t lend police uniforms even when superstar visits. The worker additional informed the police that if Seungri’s declare is true, then he ought to be capable of present a card fee or a financial institution switch assertion.