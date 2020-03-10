Police jail woman who paid bail with marijuana-scented cash

ASHLAND, La. — A Louisiana woman was arrested on drug bills after police determined the $5,000 cash she used to place up an inmate’s bail had a “sturdy odor of marijuana.”

Authorities began investigating Stormy Lynn Parfait, 33, on Friday, shortly after she confirmed up on the Ashland jail to pay the bond cost for an inmate being held there on drug bills, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office talked about in a press launch obtained by data retailers.

After catching a whiff of the cash, a detective searched her vehicle whereas she was nonetheless on the jail and positioned virtually $40,000 additional inside, collectively with about 100 Klonopin capsules and a meals stamp card that wasn’t registered to Parfait, in response to the sheriff’s assertion.

Investigators found a complete bunch of additional capsules and cash along with marijuana, cocaine and paraphernalia, all through a search of Parfait’s dwelling later, data retailers reported. four unattended children there have been turned over to a relative.

Parfait was charged with a lot of counts of possession with intent to distribute medication, four counts of illegal use of a managed drug inside the presence of people beneath 17, taking contraband to or proper right into a correctional institution and totally different related bills, authorities talked about.

It’s unclear whether or not or not she has an lawyer who can contact upon her behalf.