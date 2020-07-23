‘Poison’, heading to the United States with HBO Max

HBO Max has signed an agreement with Atresmedia to broadcast Poison in the United States and Latin America. In this way, Atresplayer Premium, which has already released the first two chapters of the series by Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, will continue to broadcast the fiction and will also do so through its international version in those territories that HBO Max does not reach.

The platform itself has welcomed Cristina Ortiz’s biopic to its catalog in a statement announcing the titles that will be part of its offer for the fall season. The stoppage caused by the coronavirus, which continues to paralyze filming in the United States, and the absence of series ready to premiere has opened the door to international fictions such as Poison, Gomorrah (Sky) y su spin-off The inmortal, British romantic comedy Singletown o The murders at White House farm.

Atresplayer

“Just as the world is increasingly connected, so are our stories, and so we are incredibly proud to be trusted as the home of these great series in the United States and to be able to work with such high caliber talents from all over the world. the world”, has ensured Jennifer Kim, HBO Max Senior Vice President of International Original Content. “The exceptional creators behind these titles have made stories capable of crossing national borders and overcoming language barriers, allowing us to bring authentic, meaningful and entertaining content to our national audience”, has said.

‘Poison’ will return in September

While the six episodes that remain to finish the first season of the series created by the Javis on the figure of Cristina Ortiz, can be seen on Atresplayer Premium after summer at the rate of one per week. At the moment two chapters have been released, the first in March and the second on June 28, but production was interrupted by the coronavirus and the recordings could not be resumed until July 6.

