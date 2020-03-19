Playboy Magazine Suspends Its Print Edition, Cites Coronavirus Concerns

Playboy journal has determined to droop its print version, marking the top of standard publication by one of many world’s most-recognized periodicals.

The journal for males has struggled lately, as founder Hugh Hefner died and the print promoting trade dived. Playboy has tried to adapt to a altering world, briefly experimenting with a “no nudity” coverage earlier than returning to its roots. However the web has created robust competitors for its as soon as risque choices.

CEO Ben Kohn of Playboy Enterprises stated the disruptions from COVID-19 had been an excessive amount of to beat for the publication, which first appeared on the finish of 1953.

“Final week, because the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic to content material manufacturing and the provision chain turned clearer and clearer, we had been pressured to speed up a dialog we’ve been having internally: the query of the way to remodel our US print product,” stated in a letter posted to Medium. “We’ve determined that our Spring 2020 Concern, which arrives on US newsstands and as a digital obtain this week, can be our remaining printed publication for the yr within the US.”

Associated Story Timur Bekmambetov Vertical Film ‘V2. Escape from Hell’ To Use Distant Filming Strategies Throughout Coronavirus Disaster

Playboy will now undertake what it known as a “digital first publishing schedule.” the corporate stated. Kohn left the door ajar for future print merchandise, saying the corporate intends to carry again a print product subsequent yr in some kind. However common publication seems unlikely.

“It’s no shock that media consumption habits have been altering for a while – and whereas the tales we produce and the paintings we showcase is loved by thousands and thousands of individuals on digital platforms, our content material in its printed kind reaches the palms of solely a fraction of our followers,” Kohn stated.

Playboy has been on a quarterly printing schedule since final yr. Kohn claims the Playboy enterprise as a complete is robust and generates $three billion in world shopper spend annually, with video subscriptions a key part.

“Over the previous 66 years, we’ve develop into excess of {a magazine},” Kohn stated. “And typically you need to let go of the previous to make room for the long run.”