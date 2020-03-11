Playbill Vault’s Today in Theatre History: March 11

1930 Edward Franklin Albee II, vaudeville producer and theatre proprietor, dies in Palm Seashore, Florida. He joined B.F. Keith inside the presentation of choice reveals and by 1920 had a vaudeville circuit with virtually 70 properties. He’s grandfather to playwright Edward Albee, whose full given title is Edward Franklin Albee III.

1954 The Golden Apple is the musical retelling, by John LaTouche, of the Judgment of Paris fable. It begins performances Off-Broadway on the Phoenix Theatre and, after worthwhile a Drama Critics’ Circle Award, strikes to Broadway’s Alvin Theatre for 125 performances. Kaye Ballard and Jonathan Lucas lead the solid. The score is obtainable by Jerome Moross.

1959 Lorraine Hansberry’s drama A Raisin inside the Photo voltaic stars Sidney Poitier and Claudia McNeil. Exploring the intricacies of an African American family, the play is awarded the Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Most interesting American Play. Lloyd Richards directs the 530 performances, first on the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, after which on the Belasco Theatre.

1992 David Carroll, whereas recording the solid album for Grand Resort, collapses and dies minutes later. The actor who had been weakening due to AIDS was nominated for Tony Awards for his roles in Grand Resort and Chess. His totally different Broadway credit score included Rodgers & Hart, The place’s Charley?, Oh, Brother!, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, and Wind inside the Willows.

1999 The Lion in Winter is revived by the Roundabout Theatre Agency in New York. Stockard Channing and Laurence Fishburne portray Eleanor of Aquitane and King Henry II in James Goldman’s historic drama. Michael Mayer phases.

2001 A Class Act, a musical tracing the lifetime of wise, tortured lyricist/composer Ed Kleban, has what Kleban himself was certainly not able to have with a gift after his A Chorus Line—a spot night on Broadway.

2002 Manhattan Theatre Membership hosts a finding out of Intercourse and the Metropolis-State, a musical based on the Greek primary Lysistrata, after it was banned on the American Repertory Theatre in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The current has a information by Larry Gelbart, music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by David Zippel. ART ingenious director Robert Brustein instructed The Boston Globe that he pulled the plug because of the script was “ferociously obscene—fairly greater than Aristophanes.”

2003 A four-day strike by Broadway pit musicians, which was supported by actors and stage arms, ends early this morning after an all-night bargaining session. Minimal numbers of musicians required at some theatres are decreased barely.

2005 Christina Applegate stumbles in the course of the Chicago tryout of her Sweet Charity revival and breaks her foot. Producers shut the current, nevertheless at Applegate’s insistence that the current ought to go on, reopen it with understudy Charlotte d’Amboise inside the title perform. Applegate undergoes weeks of intensive treatment and miraculously returns to the manufacturing in time for its Might 4 Broadway opening.

2010 Subsequent Fall, Geoffrey Nauffts’ romantic comedy-drama that explores questions of affection, sexuality, religion, family, and tolerance, opens at Broadway’s Helen Hayes Theatre. Sheryl Kaller directs the play, which first surfaced Off-Broadway in summer season 2009, produced by Naked Angels Theater Agency.

2011 Emmy-winning comedian Kathy Griffin makes her Broadway debut in Kathy Griffin Wants a Tony on the Belasco Theatre. The solo current marks the first time the Tony Awards have been talked about by title inside the title of a Broadway current.

2011 Hugh Martin, the songwriter who enlivened the Judy Garland {film} musical Meet Me in St. Louis with an indelibly melodic trio of evergreen songs—”The Trolley Music,” “The Boy Subsequent Door,” and “Have Your self a Merry Little Christmas”—dies at age 96. A proficient lyricist in addition to a composer, Martin wrote the scores for a variety of Broadway musicals, along with Most interesting Foot Forward (1941); Look, Ma, I’m Dancin’! (1948); Make a Need (1951); and Extreme Spirits (1964).

Instantly’s Birthdays: Dorothy Gish 1898. Vinnette Carroll 1922. Albert Salmi 1928. Stephen Bogardus 1954. John Barrowman 1967.

