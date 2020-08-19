Platforms want to change the way we watch series with these five tools

Before, watching television meant sitting on the couch and watching channels that decided the content for you. This last decade, on the other hand, the way of viewing fiction and the behavior of users has changed a lot with the arrival of Amazon Prime Video, HBO, Netflix and the rest of the platforms and content services on demand. But They are not static platforms but they look for a way to improve the user experience.

These are the five tools or news that the main platforms are incorporating and they want to change the way you watch television.





The random button

Tired of going round and round Netflix without knowing what you want to watch? Do you have the paralysis syndrome in the catalog? The platform is doing tests to see if it implements the “Shuffle Play”, a random button, that the user chooses the content, taking advantage of the fact that it has sufficient data on their consumption and preferences. This is over (if you want) to have to search for the perfect content: the platform already does it for you.









At the moment not all users have access to this feature. It is in testing period And if they get a good reception from users who do have the Shuffle temporarily, it could become the new Netflix feature.





Change speed

‘Gilmore Girls’, one of the series with the fastest dialogue, can now be 50% faster. (The WB)



This Netflix functionality is one of the most controversial because it represents a fundamental change in the viewer’s perception of the content they are watching. We refer to the option that it is beginning to offer to users (and that is here to stay) to watch the series at a higher or lower speed. What does it mean? Than you can watch the series up to 50% faster or slower.

It supposes a strong setback towards the concept of authorship, since the idea of ​​rhythm of scriptwriters, directors and the same interpretations is violated. However, Netflix defends that YouTube Movies already distributed movies with the option of slowing down or speeding up the pace and that they have worked so that the sound quality does not suffer with speed changes. It will be up to the viewer if they want to alter the rhythm.





Parties to watch series in community

Subscribers to Amazon Prime Video in the United States already have this option: Watch Party, organize collective viewings of series and films with up to 100 people. The host decides what to watch, when the playback begins, and can make any breaks that he wants, which will be applied to the viewing of the guests. And both he and the guests can use a side chat to comment on what is happening on the screen and talk to each other.









It is a way of creating community and turning content back into a community experience, perfect for those who miss being at exactly the same point in the series as their friends. They are not the only ones on Amazon. HBO has developed the Scener add-on, which allows you to set up ‘parties’ with up to 20 users and Netflix has long had Netflix Party, a Google Chrome extension with the same objective.





Channels within the platform

The Peacock platform is from NBCUniversal. (Peacock)



This feature is one of the most interesting on Peacock, the platform that NBCUniversal has recently launched in the United States. Includes channels that are not free-to-air channels but online channels where content with similar profiles is randomly played. This means that if you like true crime, you put the channel True Crime and you will see content about murders and real cases. If you love reality TV, you can wear Peacock Reality and you will see content like Married to Medicine.









It is a way to choose approximately what you want but without having to look for the exact content or having to ask yourself what episode you want. It is, in short, the zapping of a lifetime, like someone who walks through DTT channels but a little more specialized.





Vertically or horizontally?

where (they)



And, while the platform which is being the laughingstock of the industry, having been unable to penetrate the content market, it has introduced a plausible improvement for those who are alternating devices with those who watch fiction. Is the TurnStyle technology, which adapt the content to your screen depending on whether you see the series vertically or horizontally.

Quibi mentalized the creatives of his productions to take into account that their productions should be seen and understood both vertically and horizontally, always taking advantage of the entire screen. This involves smart planning of shots and having to shoot some sequences twice. The result is practical because with the mobile it can be convenient to view content vertically to have more close-ups and thus better perceive expressions.









An image from ‘Survival’ with Sophie Turner, which can be viewed vertically and horizontally. (Quibi)











