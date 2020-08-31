Physics or chemistry: The 10 actors that we already know will return for the reunion

In Atresmedia they proposed that any actor who had been important in the Zurbarán institute return to the revival of physics or chemistry. At the moment, the operation is proving successful: they already have 10 confirmed faces for FoQ: The Reunion which is in pre-production phase. The last to get on the event? Sandra Blázquez as Alma.

Alma’s character was one of the most memorable. It came out in 55 episodes (out of a total of 77) and had a very strong personality, always being involved in problems and having a complicated outcome: in the last episode Álavaro proposed to get her out of prostitution. Sandra Blázquez was last seen on television in Servir y Protect after having gone through Acacias 38, Live Singing or Land of wolves after passing through Physics or chemistry.









Sandra Blázquez and Angy Fernández, both signed.

(Atresmedia)



Other of the last confirmed actors are Adrián Rodríguez, Angy Fernández, Andrés Cheung and Marc Clotet. Spectators will surely remember the role of Adrián Rodríguez: he was David, Fer’s first boyfriend. The actor, however, had been a more popular time for his work away from acting, having gone through Your face is familiar to me or Survivors.

Angy Fernández will be Paula again, whom we saw forming a family with Gorka; Marc Clotet will be Cowboy, one of the most attractive teachers and with his own mess of skirts in the apartment he shared with Blanca; and Andres Cheung, that since the end of Physics or chemistry has had a few papersCoconut Museum, SubUrbania), has been hired to revive Jan.

Adrián Fernández, confirmed (and Javier Calvo, who died in the series, is not currently scheduled to appear).

(atresmedia)













And the first ones who had signed? Maxi Iglesias, Adam Jezierski, Ana Milan and Blanca Romero like Cabano, Gorka, Olimpia and Irene. We will have to see how the scriptwriters try to justify that old students and teachers of the Zurbarán institute meet again.

For now it is only known that they will return for two unique episodes designed exclusively for Atresplayer Premium and that the characters will face each other at a wedding. There a secret will be uncovered that will mark the celebration. For good? Worse? Be that as it may, the biggest question we have right now has to do with Úrsula Corberó (La casa de papel). Will the most media actress of the legendary cast return?



















