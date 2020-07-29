‘Physics or Chemistry’ confirms its return with two new episodes

A special event is what brings back together those who were classmates during the best time of their lives. They have all changed over time, some more than others, as their teachers tell them, although some of them seem to have trouble remembering who they were. This will be FoQ: the reunion, the sequel to two episodes of the legendary Antena 3 series.

Or perhaps what one of them wants to forget is that, in fact, for all these years he has been keeping a secret. A secret that cost him a friendship of this group of friends. A reunion is the ideal setting to remember your best moments, iron out rough edges and confess what was never said. Because it is already known that at thirty the decisions that are made are forever.

Produced by Atresmedia TV in collaboration with Buendía Estudios, ‘FoQ: El reencuentro’ is in the pre-production phase and will feature some of the most recognized actors in ‘Física o Química’, who will meet again a decade later.

The new original series of ATRESplayer PREMIUM has Montse García, Sonia Martínez, David Troncoso and Candela Izquierdo in executive production. Lucía Alonso-Allende is co-executive producer. In front of the script is Carlos García Miranda while Juanma Pachón is the director of the series. Juanmi Hernández is the production director and Marta Petite, art director.

A generation of success

Antena 3 fiction, broadcast between 2008 and 2011, marked an entire generation. ‘Physics or Chemistry’ told very closely and in a revolutionary way, without hair on the tongue, what many young people of the time thought and worried about, who were identified with the stories and characters of the series, which made it all a benchmark since its television premiere.

‘Física o Química’ premiered on Antena 3 on February 4, 2008 with great audience success: more than 3.6 million viewers (20.9% of screen share) saw the first episode and the opening of doors of the Zurbarán Institute. The fame of its protagonists and the strength of its plots made ‘Física o Química’ more and more followers, reaching 4 million viewers at the end of its second season. With 77 chapters and seven seasons behind him, ‘Física o Química’ said goodbye in June 2011, confirming himself as one of the greatest fictional successes of recent times.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.